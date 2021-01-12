It’s a beautiful sunny winter’s day in Palma with a moderate northerly wind, high of 14 degrees and a low of 1.

Calvia has sunshine too and it's 14 degrees with a light wind and a low of 6 when the sun goes down.

Felanitx is even warmer with a daytime high of 15 degrees, moderate winds and an overnight low of 6.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Portocolom.

There’s plenty of sunshine in Muro where the temperature will drop from 13 degrees to 2 after dark.

Deya is 12 degrees and sunny with a light northerly breeze, an evening mist and a low of 5.