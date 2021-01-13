It’s a lovely sunny Thursday in Palma, with a a high of 14, but the temperature will plummet to zero overnight so make sure you have an extra blanket handy!

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in the capital.

Calvia is 13 degrees with lots of sunshine, a light northerly wind and a low of 7.

Morning sun and afternoon clouds are on the menu in Santanyi with a daytime high of 14 falling to 4 degrees after dark.

It’s sunny but very windy in Pollensa with a high of 13 and a low of 7 degrees.

Escorca is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a daytime temperature of 11, strong winds and a low of 3 degrees.