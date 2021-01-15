The Balearic committee for reactivation

15-01-2021Jaume Morey

Bars and restaurants as well as gyms and similar businesses which have had to close because of the latest Covid measures in Mallorca will receive aid of 1,500 euros a month from the regional government.

President Armengol is due to give a press conference at which she will explain this package of aid. The monthly payment, which will also be for food distribution companies, will be for three months, so long, that is, as measures remain in place that limit business activity. A suspension of municipal taxes is also on the table.

Lucas / Hace about 2 hours

Almost a year too late, when many businesses went bankrupt...

