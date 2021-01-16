Sampling a woman for PCR

The number of coronavirus cases in Alcudia shot up dramatically over a period of some four weeks. On December 9 there were 35. By January 4 there were 223. The possibility of mass screening for the virus, as has happened in Muro and Sa Pobla, was raised, but the health ministry deemed that it wasn’t necessary.

The outbreaks were of a “family and social nature”, to quote the explanation given at the most recent council meeting. Alcudia was one of five municipalities where a monitoring committee was set up with the intention of seeing if these “family and social-level” infections could be stopped.

As of Thursday this week the number was 235. They haven’t ruled out there being a screening. In Pollensa, meanwhile, there were 220 cases on Thursday. Sa Pobla had 189, Santa Margalida 86, Muro 64, Campanet 13 and Buger six.

