There were 500 more deaths in the first 9 months of 2020 in Palma than in previous years, which the Municipal Funeral Home Company or EFM says is undoubtedly related to the coronavirus pandemic, but does not imply that it was the only reason.

“Between January 1 and September 30 of last year 3,609 funeral services were carried out in Palma, compared to 3,117 in 2019,” according to Palma Funeral Home Manager, Jordi Vilà. “In 2018 there were 3,257 funeral services and in 2017 there were 3,119. Most of the deaths in 2020 took place in March and April."

“In terms of percentages, funeral services increased by 15.78% in Palma year on year, whereas the normal annual fluctuation is around 5%,” said Vilà. “There was an increase of 9.82% in cremations and 6.32% in burials.”

There was a 13.8% increase in funeral services in 2020 compared to the entire three year period from 2017-2019, which is a significant amount.

Cremations

Over the last three years more people have opted for cremation rather than burial and they now account for 55% of all services.

EFM installed a new furnace at the Bon Sosec Mortuary during the first wave of the pandemic which cost of 192,272 euros and there are plans to also replace the Son Valentí furnace at a cost of 1,200,000 euros.