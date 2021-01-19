The hospitality sector in Palma is baffled by the town hall's change of mind about the temporary terraces. Having given an order to remove them within three days, there was then a notice saying that they could remain, if taking away platforms created difficulties. By then, however, many had been because of fears of being fined 600 euros.

The mayor, José Hila, says that most of the terraces that had been established in parking spaces have been removed "normally". However, there are some with platforms that are more difficult to remove. "One has to be sensitive to the sector. The aim is not to impose a sanction."

The president of the restaurants association with the Pimem federation of small to medium-sized businesses, Eugenia Cusí, says that her members "feel aggrieved by the town hall's double standards". "We appreciate flexibility, but we also want clarity. If something is to be done, all circumstances need to be taken into account."

The proprietor of the Petit Comité bar, Nacho Beltrán, says that he had two platforms. On Friday, he quickly removed them. "Twelve hours later I found out that I hadn't needed to. I was furious. I didn't want a fine and I later discovered that I could have left the terrace as it was. They are crushing us."

Xisco Ramis at Buco spent 1,500 euros on building a platform. In addition, he invested in parasols, screens, heaters and eighty blankets that he was taking to the dry cleaner each day; a total of over 5,000 euros. "The platform measures ten metres by three. To remove it would have meant destroying it and having to create a new one when and if we open again."