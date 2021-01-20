Palma Bay, Mallorca.

Palma Bay, Mallorca.

18-01-2021Humphrey Carter

Palma is 16 degrees and mostly sunny today with 20-25 kilometre an hour winds and an overnight temperature of 12.

Here’s how it's looking in the capital in real time from our webcam in the Can Barbara.

It’s 15 degrees in Estellencs with lots of sunshine, very strong southerly winds and a low of 10.

Llucmajor is sunny but blustery and the daytime high of 16 degrees will fall to 10 after dark.

Five day forecast on the Balearic Islands

It’s 18 and a gorgeous sunny day in Santa Margalida with a moderate southerly wind and a low of 9 degrees.

Deya is 15 and very windy with lots of sunshine and an overnight low of 8 degrees.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.