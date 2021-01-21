The Balearics are on red alert for Storm ‘Hortensia’ which is forecast to batter Mallorca today, bringing rain and winds in excess of 45 kilometres an hour to Palma. The daytime high of 17 degrees will fall to 11 after dark.

Here’s how it’s looking in real time from our webcam in the capital.

Calvia is 18 and extremely blustery with morning showers, some afternoon sunshine and a low of 9 degrees.

It’s a stormy day in Santanyi too with very strong winds intermittent rain, a high of 18 degrees and a low of 8.

It’s 19 degrees and overcast in Alcudia with scattered showers, winds topping 50 kilometres an hour and a low of 10.

Be ready for rain and winds in excess of 50 kilometres an hour in Deya, where the high of 16 degrees will drop to 8 overnight.