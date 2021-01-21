Javier Arranz, spokesperson for the regional infectious diseases committee, said on Thursday that coronavirus infection in Mallorca is decelerating to a seven-day cumulative incidence per 100,000 of 213 positive cases, which compares with a 14-day incidence of 522.

"The situation in Mallorca is clearly decreasing." The island has passed the peak of the third wave. "For more than a week we have been below 0% increase."

He added that everything indicates that this trend will continue, although he couldn't say how long it will last. The situation could change if, for example, there were to be higher incidence of the UK variant. He wasn't therefore in favour of relaxing restrictions in the near future. As things currently stand, the closure of bars and restaurants, among other recently introduced measures, will be in force until January 30.

In Ibiza, Arranz said that he expects the maximum number of new cases to be reached in a few days. He acknowledged that cases on the island may have shot up because of the UK variant, although he pointed to other factors, such as family gatherings. The situation in Minorca has stabilised and a decrease is expected over the coming days.

The 14-day cumulative incidence for the whole of the Balearics is 710 cases per 100,000. In Ibiza, however, it is 1,838. The seven-day incidence on the island is 1,063, which indicates that incidence will continue to rise. Arranz was not ruling out a lockdown in Ibiza.