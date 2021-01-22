There’s been a significant increase in coronavirus infections in Calvia and Manacor since the beginning of the year, according to data provided by the Government.

Calvia now has the second highest number of active cases in Mallorca after Palma, with 439 active cases, which is 137 more than at the beginning of the month.

Manacor is in third place with 359 active cases, which is 96 more than at the beginning of January.

A perimeter lockdown was imposed on Manacor at the end of October to curb the spread of the virus, but there’s now been another spike in infections.

Dr Javier Arranz, Spokesperson for the Regional Committee of Infectious Diseases says the Covid-19 pandemic is in a phase of deceleration in Mallorca, but he remains opposed to easing the restrictions.

All Municipalities in Mallorca have active cases, but the island has nearly 900 less than at the beginning of January.

Municipalities where active Covid-19 cases are increasing: