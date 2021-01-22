Storm Hortense causes damage

Storm Hortense causes damage.

22-01-2021Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

High winds and rains battered the island this morning as storm "Hortensia" hit Mallorca At the Parc Bit technology park eyewitnesses spoke of cars being damaged by falling trees and debris.

The high winds and bad weather also caused traffic havoc across the island and disrupted the demonstration over bar and restaurant closures.

In central Palma palm trees in the Paseo Marítimo and Plaza de la Reina were damaged by the high winds.

The Palma Met Office is reported that the unstable weather will continue throughout the weekend with winds of up to 70 kilometres an hour being forecast.

Motorists have been warned to drive with caution.


