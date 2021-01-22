It’s 16 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma with afternoon showers, high winds and a low of 9.

Calvia is 15 degrees and sunny in the morning, 12 and raining in the afternoon with winds gusting up to 30 kilometres an hour and a low of 8.

It’s 16 and very blustery in Felanitx with a mixture of sunshine and showers and a low of 9 degrees.

Muro starts off sunny, but very windy with a high of 15, but there will be rain before nightfall and overnight the temperature will dip to 7 degrees.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam on the beach.

It’s 12 degrees and sunny in Valldemossa, with 30 kilometre an hour winds, evening showers and a low of 7.