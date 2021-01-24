WANTED: Small household items, records, bric-a-brac, etc. No furniture. Ronnie 608-277543.



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 32 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.





BRUNO ABBATE PRIMATIST 37. 25,000 €. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com



4K HYBRID FREESAT IPTV, Now TV, UK VPNs, satellite repairs, established 1996, OCEAN TV Tel. 629-672553; skyud.com





GLASS COFFEE TABLE in good condition. 45 €. Please contact Angela on 609-848622.



BODY- MIND Psychotherapy, Somatic Experiencing Trauma- Therapy, B. Brennan healing work. Sessions: English, German (Skype/ Zoom). Mobile: 632-364214 or 0049-151-43442014; marion.pierschkalla@gmail.com; www.pierschkalla.de



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com





OPEL CORSA 1.2 FOR SALE, low consumption, runs perfectly, appointment already made for the MOT in December. Good exterior and interior condition. Recently serviced and tyres changed at the beginning of the year. Colour blue. Year 2000, 110,000 kms, petrol, 3 doors, 70cv, manual. 1,599 €. Tel. 608-571438.



UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.



CALA NOVA CANCER Charity Shop, with great caution and protocol to our volunteers and clients have sadly decided to close the shop temporarily due to the uncertainty of the pandemic. We will be open as soon as possible depending on the new rules in place. For any information please phone Angela on 609-848622.



WE CLEAR building rubble, garden waste, old furniture etc. Fast reliable service. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es



SOOTY & SWEEP. Chimneys swept, cleaned and installed. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es



ALUMINIUM scaffolders for hire. Light, quick and easy to assemble. We deliver and erect. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



CAR REGISTRATION, MOT/ ITV, Historic Number, Tax release, also difficult cases. Insurance. Recommended by: Classic Car Club Mallorca. Call Marquerite 606-525962; e-mail: info@mb-admin.info



FREE ADVERTS. With every lineage advert placed on our website you will receive the same advert published in the newspaper on the same day free of charge. Call 971-788405 to place your advert.





YOUNG CHILD'S BTWIN BIKE, good condition, 40 €. Call Angela on 609-848622.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.





ATTRACTIVE TOWNHOUSE for sale in a quiet residential area of Magalluf, comprising of entrance hall with fitted cupboards, spacious lounge/ dining room, large fully equipped kitchen, utility room, private patio/ dining area, 3 bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, 3 bathrooms (1 en suite). Underfloor heating, air-conditioning. Secure off- road parking. 370,000 €. Tel. 667-530114; alvarezoteros@gmail.com





POLLENSA: Fabulous mountain views and a peaceful location. Attractive 3,300 m² finca with swimming pool. Lounge/ diner, large equipped kitchen with island unit, utility/ laundry room, three bedrooms, two bathrooms (one en suite). Front and lateral porches, lovely garden, fruit trees, pond. Central heating, double glazing, electricity and own well. Viewing recommended. Price 495,000 €. Ref. 9262. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





IMPOSING THREE STOREY home in Costitx. Currently five bedrooms, two bathrooms, patio and terrace with possibility of small swimming pool. Great potential as a family home, bed and breakfast or similar. Price 296,000 €. Ref. 9447. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





BINIALI (SENCELLES): Immaculate country home with swimming pool and Tourist Licence. Tastefully decorated throughout. Spacious open plan living area with a great kitchen. Four bedrooms, two large bathrooms, porches and terraces with lovely views. Mains services, central heating, air conditioning and two woodburners. Plot of 1,564 m². Price 550,000 €. Viewing essential! Ref. 9450. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com



QUALITY RENTAL HOMES available in Portals Nous, Puerto Portals, Bendinat, Costa den Blanes, long term only. Call Nash Homes Portals Nous 971-675969 or see our website for current properties: www.nashhomesmallorca.com





PENTHOUSE IN ILLETAS plus parking 1,150,000 €. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





VILLA IN GOLF DE BENDINAT: 4,000,000 € (Bank Valuation: 6,200,000 €)

540 m² on a 1,816 m² plot. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





PALACE PLUS 7 BUILDING PLOTS, sea views, Bonanova. 5,000 m² total plots. 3,000,000 € (Bank Valuation 5,500,000 €). Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com



WANTED: Quality rental properties in Portals Nous, Puerto Portals, Bendinat, Costa den Blanes for long term rent only. Call Nash Homes 971-675 969 or email Jacqui info@nashhomesmallorca.com



NEWLY RENOVATED Majorcan townhouse with a plunge pool and a sleek, modern finish located just 30 seconds from the Pollensa's main square. POL2821 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



MODERN THREE BEDROOM townhouse with three excellent terraces for sale just 5 minutes from the centre of town of Pollensa. POL20132 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



EXCELLENT SEMI- DETACHED finca with a picturesque garden and pool, within easy walking distance to town for sale near the town of Pollensa, northern Majorca. POL40535 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



AMAZING 600 M² contemporary country home with 4 en suite bedrooms, landscaped gardens & heated pool, for sale in the countryside near Pollensa in northern Majorca. POL5746 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



580 M² MAJORCAN "Casa Senyorial" in need of renovation in a very central location in the historic town of Muro in northern Majorca. MUR20314 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



DELIGHTFUL four bedroom country house on a plot of 5,500 m² with outstanding countryside views for sale near the village of Selva, Central Majorca. SEL52446 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



8 SEMI- DETACHED villas to be built with pools, sea views & optional finishes, just moments from the sea in Portocolom, south east Majorca. PTC40548 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



GORGEOUS Majorcan country home with chic interiors and great privacy for sale in Es Capdella, less than 30 minutes from Palma de Mallorca. SWOCAP5150 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



MODERN APARTMENTS for sale in a high quality residential development just 10 minutes from the beach in Santa Ponsa. Prices starting at 375,000 €. SWONSP1983 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



THREE BEDROOM luxury penthouse of contemporary design with a private rooftop pool and stunning views of the bay of Puerto Andratx. SWOPTA10147 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



DO YOU WANT TO SELL your property in Majorca? We are multilingual with over 40 years of experience in Majorcan real estate. Contact Tina: agenciainmobon@inmobon.com or Carmen: Whatsapp: 609-848773.