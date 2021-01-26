UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com





OPEL CORSA 1.2 FOR SALE, low consumption, runs perfectly, MOT until end of December. Good exterior and interior condition. Recently serviced and tyres changed at the beginning of the year. Colour blue. Year 2000, 110,000 kms, petrol, 3 doors, 70cv, manual. 1,599 €. Tel. 608-571438.



MAJORCAN LADY available for cleaning houses, bars etc. Islandwide. Also available for driving (has own car). Call 610-296076.



4K HYBRID FREESAT IPTV, Now TV, UK VPNs, satellite repairs, established 1996, OCEAN TV Tel. 629-672553; skyud.com





LOVELY WOODEN CABINET, bargain at 80 €. Please contact Angela on 609-848622.



UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



FREE ADVERTS. With every lineage advert placed on our website you will receive the same advert published in the newspaper on the same day free of charge. Call 971-788405 to place your advert.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.



CALA NOVA CANCER Charity Shop, with great caution and protocol to our volunteers and clients have sadly decided to close the shop temporarily due to the uncertainty of the pandemic. We will be open as soon as possible depending on the new rules in place. For any information please phone Angela on 609-848622.



DO YOU WANT TO SELL your property in Majorca? We are multilingual with over 40 years of experience in Majorcan real estate. Contact Tina: agenciainmobon@inmobon.com or Carmen: Whatsapp: 609-848773.





POLLENSA: Fabulous mountain views and a peaceful location. Attractive 3,300 m² finca with swimming pool. Lounge/ diner, large equipped kitchen with island unit, utility/ laundry room, three bedrooms, two bathrooms (one en suite). Front and lateral porches, lovely garden, fruit trees, pond. Central heating, double glazing, electricity and own well. Viewing recommended. Price 495,000 €. Ref. 9262. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





IMPOSING THREE STOREY home in Costitx. Currently five bedrooms, two bathrooms, patio and terrace with possibility of small swimming pool. Great potential as a family home, bed and breakfast or similar. Price 296,000 €. Ref. 9447. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





BINIALI (SENCELLES): Immaculate country home with swimming pool and Tourist Licence. Tastefully decorated throughout. Spacious open plan living area with a great kitchen. Four bedrooms, two large bathrooms, porches and terraces with lovely views. Mains services, central heating, air conditioning and two woodburners. Plot of 1,564 m². Price 550,000 €. Viewing essential! Ref. 9450. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





