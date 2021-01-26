The President of the Balearic government, Francina Armengol, wants greater powers so that she can bring the curfew forward or even confine people in the battle against the coronavirus.
Armengol had wanted to bring the curfew forward to 8p.m. (from 10p.m.) but her attempts were blocked by the central administration in Madrid.
More to follow
Zoe / Hace about 1 hour
Can someone explain to me or rather to her, how t does bringing forward the Curfew by 2 hours will do anything rather than worsen the spread of virus as same number of people will shop for food an essential in a shorter time frame. She is another arrogant one who thinks she is better placed to make idiotic decisions. Curfews do not work, shorter shop hours do not work, any sane person could see that. These are people who get drunk on power and control and that is it, control, control, control.