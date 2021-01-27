Government Delegation Headquarters, Palma.

26-01-2021Christian Castro

Union Representatives from the CCOO and UGT are calling for another protest on February 11 at the Government Delegation headquarters in Palma.

They’re demanding an increase in the minimum wage and pensions and new labour reforms.

"They keep saying this is not the time, but we think it's time to start talking seriously about these issues," said the UGT General Secretary in the Balearic Islands, Alejando Texias, who pointed out that the minimum wage affects those in the most disadvantaged Sectors, such as Agriculture, Cleaning and Private Security.

He also warned that if the demonstration is not authorised, CCOO and UGT Representatives will present a letter to Government Delegate Aina Calvo.

