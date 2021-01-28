Mass screening in Soller, Mallorca

Mass screening has been carried out in sports halls; different sites are being looked at for mass vaccination.

28-01-2021Archive

The Balearic health service will have large open spaces in order to perform mass vaccination. Minister Patricia Gómez said on Thursday that the government is coordinating the establishment of two such spaces in Palma, one in Inca, one in Manacor, and one on each of the other islands.

The government, she noted, has stated on various occasions that the region is prepared for undertaking a mass vaccination programme, with up to 11,000 doses being administered per day. But this is dependent upon greatly increased supply, the government looking at 80,000 weekly doses to serve 58 vaccination points at these seven sites.

Gómez spoke on Thursday with Spain's new health minister, Carolina Darias, who assured Gómez that the government is working on speeding up the vaccine delivery process

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.