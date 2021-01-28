File photo from a warm spring-like January in 2016 with people on the beach

Mallorca is today enjoying its hottest January day on record as temperartures reached the 23 degrees Centigrade mark in Lluc. The previous record was 22.2 degrees registered in 2001. Records began in 1993.

The summer-like weather comes after a weekend of gale force winds and freezing temperatures.

But it is not all good news on the weather; gale force winds are being forecast again for this weekend.

