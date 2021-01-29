Fears within the nautical industry.

25-04-2019

The Association of Nautical Companies of the Balearics (AENIB) fears that the cost of British-built yachts and boating accessories in the all important nautical industry in the islands will rise because of higher taxes and surcharges post-Brexit.

"Brexit will affect us two-fold; firstly a large number of British citizens come to the islands to charter yachts and secondly the nautical industry is dependent on British-made yachts and accessories," the President of the Association Jaume Vaquer said.

"What is outrageous is that a British person can hire a car with their British driving licence but they can´t charter a yacht because their British qualifications are no longer recognised by the Spanish authorities in some cases," said Vaquer.

The Association hopes that with common sence and dialogue these problems can be resolved.

