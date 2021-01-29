The spring-like weather continues to break records on the islands with Puerto Pollensa registering a top temperature of 24.8 degrees Centigrade on Thursday breaking the previous record of 24.7 set in 2016. More record temperatures are expected today.

In Banyalbufar a maximum temperature of 21 degrees Centigrade was registered breaking the previous record of 20.6 which was set in 2016.

It was the same story in Colonia San Pedro (22.8 on Thursday (22.6 in 2007) and Arta 23.6 on Thursday (23.1 in 2018).

The good news is that the fantastic winter weather will continue today but high winds and rain are being forecast for the weekend.

Watch the springlike weather LIVE on our webcams here.