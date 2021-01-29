The Chief Exectuve of the all-important Melia Hotel Group, Gabriel Escarrer, said that Spain would be unable to survive another holiday season without tourists.

España no resistirá un segundo verano sin turismo. Es vital diseñar YA una hoja de ruta que incluya una estrategia de vacunación 24/7 y público-privada, protocolos y medidas coordinadas para viajar seguro con los mercados emisores de turistas #SalvarElTurismo pic.twitter.com/OerSQldJXG — Gabriel Escarrer (@GabrielEscarrer) January 28, 2021

In a tweet Escarrer said: "We must produce a route-map for the future which includes a 24/7 vaccination plan and a co-ordinated effort between the public administrations and private companies to ensure safe travel to the islands..."

Escarrer said that he feared for the future of the tourist industry in Spain. His company, which is based in Palma, is one of the leading hotel companies in the world.