The Chief Exectuve of the all-important Melia Hotel Group, Gabriel Escarrer, said that Spain would be unable to survive another holiday season without tourists.

In a tweet Escarrer said: "We must produce a route-map for the future which includes a 24/7 vaccination plan and a co-ordinated effort between the public administrations and private companies to ensure safe travel to the islands..."

Escarrer said that he feared for the future of the tourist industry in Spain. His company, which is based in Palma, is one of the leading hotel companies in the world.

Yana / Hace about 3 hours

Spain has the worlds highest competitiveness tourism rate. Spain number 2 most visited country in the world, tourism give a huge impact to Spanish economy. Tourism is a Spain’s one of the biggest power, that doesn’t have other country. And I do not understand why government is not supporting and care it enough. Work of the Hoteliers, tour operators, tour agencies are very important, because those work is giving a big impact of businesses of bars, restaurants, shops and souvenir shops etc. Government literally abandoned them instead of support first. Trying to help restaurants but tour operators lost 92% of those business!

