Health personnel in Mallorca

Total number of patients for the Balearics remains the same.

29-01-2021Teresa Ayuga

The Friday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 400 new positive cases and a test rate of 9.49% from 4,214 tests. In Mallorca there are 168 new cases, in Ibiza 198, Minorca 27 and Formentera seven.

Covid-19 graphic of new cases on the Balearic Islands

There are no changes to the total numbers of Covid patients on hospital wards and in intensive care units - 437 and 133 respectively. In Mallorca, the number of patients on wards is down one to 266, while in Ibiza it is up four to 154 and in Minorca down three to 17. In intensive care in Mallorca there are two more patients (106), in Ibiza two fewer (20) and in Minorca seven (no change).

Forty more patients have been discharged from hospital and a further 699 people have recovered. The ministry has confirmed the deaths of six more people. The total since the start of the pandemic is now 585.

