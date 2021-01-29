The food delivery company Just Eat has announced a series of measures to support bars and restaurants in Mallorca that have been forced to close because of the coronavirus restrictions.

The company is offering a 25% discount on commission for all restaurants that use its delivery service platform for orders placed between January 15 and 31, 2021.

All restaurants using the platform for the first time between February 1 and 15 won’t have to pay any commission on orders placed between February 16 and 28, 2021.

Just Eat also pointed out that delivering food to customers at home is a crucial for the Catering Sector in Mallorca at a time when bars and restaurants can only offer food to takeaway or collect from their premises.

The company says the discounts may be available for a longer period of time if the coronavirus restrictions are extended.