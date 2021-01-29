Mallorca.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for strong winds and stormy seas as Storm ‘Justine’ arrives in Mallorca today.

Palma is 19 degrees and overcast with 25 kilometre winds and a low of 10.

It’s 18, cloudy and extremely blustery in Calvia with an overnight temperature of 9.

Felanitx is warm and sunny with a high of 20 degrees and low of 13; the only thing that's spoiling is it is that 40 kilometre an hour wind.

It’s a dull Saturday in Pollensa with very strong winds and the daytime high of 20 will fall to 9 after dark.

Escorca is 16 degrees with strong wind and clouds and a low of 7.

