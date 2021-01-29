A yellow weather warning has been issued for strong winds and stormy seas as Storm ‘Justine’ arrives in Mallorca today.

Palma is 19 degrees and overcast with 25 kilometre winds and a low of 10.

Here’s how it's looking in real time from our webcam on the Paseo Marítimo.

It’s 18, cloudy and extremely blustery in Calvia with an overnight temperature of 9.

Felanitx is warm and sunny with a high of 20 degrees and low of 13; the only thing that's spoiling is it is that 40 kilometre an hour wind.

It’s a dull Saturday in Pollensa with very strong winds and the daytime high of 20 will fall to 9 after dark.

Escorca is 16 degrees with strong wind and clouds and a low of 7.