The sun’s out in Palma but it’s much cooler today with a daytime temperature of 17 degrees, a moderate wind and an overnight low of 11.

It’s a sunny but very blustery in Calvia, with gusts of up to 35 kilometres an hour and a low of 9.

Santanyi is 18 and partly sunny, partly cloudy with a strong wind from the north making it feel much cooler and the temperature will drop to 9 degrees after dark.

Those northerly winds are topping 50 kilometres an hour in Alcudia where it’s 19 degrees and mostly sunny with a low of 11.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Puerto Alcudia.

It’s blowing a gale in Escorca too with gusts of 45 kilometres an hour, with a high of 15 and a low of 8 degrees.