Health personnel in Mallorca

At Son Llàtzer ICU.

31-01-2021Miquel À. Cañellas

The Sunday report from the health ministry shows 319 new positive cases of coronavirus - 122 in Mallorca, 176 in Ibiza, 14 in Minorca, two in Formentera and five others (defined by the ministry as "unknown"). The test rate is 8.9% based on 3,584 tests. The 319 represent an increase of 29 compared with Saturday, when the test rate was 5.62% from 5,160 tests.

On hospital wards there are 249 Covid patients in Mallorca (three fewer), 145 in Ibiza (no change) and 18 in Minorca (one more). In intensive care units there are two fewer patients in Mallorca (106), one more in Ibiza (22) and one fewer in Minorca (seven).

Twenty-two more patients have been discharged from hospital and a further 342 people have recovered. Six more deaths have been confirmed. The total is 596.

