Soller Tram.

Soller Tram. archive photo.

01-02-2021Wendy Wighton Urquhart

It’s 18 degrees and sunny in Palma today but there’s a harsh wind gusting up to 40 kilometres and hour and a low of 13.

Calvia is extremely blustery with a high of 18, lots of sunshine and a low of 11.

It’s 18 and sunny in Felanitx with a northerly wind gusting up to 50 kilometres an hour and a low of 12.

Muro is 19 degrees and sunny with winds topping 55 kilometres an hour and a low of 10.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Son Serra de Marina.

And it’s 17 and sunny in Deya with very strong winds and a low of 9.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.