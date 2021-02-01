A deserted Palma, Mallorca during lockdown.

The original state of alarm brought most economic activity to a standstill.

01-04-2020Jaume Morey

Unemployment in Palma increased by 46.5% in 2020. The year ended with 9,656 more unemployed.

The town hall's PalmaActiva agency says that unemployment increased among all groups but especially among young people - it was up 68.2%. For all men, the rise was 52.1% and for women 42%. In the over-45 age group the increase was 27.9%.

The greatest increase in unemployment was in the hotel sector - 54.9% (2,311 more unemployed). For retail there was a 48.2% rise (1,399 more unemployed). Other services went up 43.3%, construction by 43.2%, industry by 41.2% and agriculture by 34.3%.

Among women, the greatest rise (55%) was for domestic activities, followed by accommodation services (52.94%) and food and beverage services (50.54%). Among men, there was a 84.2% rise in unemployment in office administration, an increase of 69.26% for food and beverage services and 64.9% for land transport.

Over the course of the year there were 102,490 new employment contracts, a fall of 51.5%. Hiring fell in all sectors except agriculture. The decrease was especially high in the hotel sector - down 72.8%. The rise for agriculture was 29.2%, with 214 more contracts. Of all new contracts, 13.97% were for hotels, 13.89% for retail and 13.85% for construction.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.