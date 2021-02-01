The Monday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 137 new positive cases, 103 in Mallorca, 33 in Ibiza and one in Minorca. The test rate from 2,872 tests is 4.77%. The low number of tests is due to the fact that there isn't routine testing in Ibiza, Minorca and Formentera on Sundays. On hospital wards there are fifteen more Covid patients in Mallorca (264), two fewer in Ibiza (143) and two more in Minorca (20). In intensive care units there are three more patients in Mallorca (109), two more in Ibiza (24) and one fewer in Minorca (six).

Six more patients have been discharged from hospital and a further 452 people have recovered. There are now 9,326 active cases in all in the Balearics. In Mallorca, the number of people being monitored by primary care has now fallen to 4,702. In Ibiza there are 3,594 people.

Two more deaths have been confirmed. The total since the start of the pandemic is 598.