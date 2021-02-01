It’s a warm, sunny day in Palma with a high of 20 degrees, a light northerly wind and a low of 8.

Calvia is 19 with lots of sunshine, a strong northerly wind and a low of 9 degrees.

It’s a lovely sunny day in Santanyi with high winds and a daytime temperature of 19 degrees falling to 7 after dark.

Selva is gorgeous, 21 degrees with barely a breeze, sunshine all day long and a low of 8.

It’s sunny but extremely blustery in Valldemossa with winds gusts of up to 40 kilometres an hour and the daytime high of 17 will drop to 8 overnight.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Puerto Soller.