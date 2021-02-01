President Armengol of the Balearics with Vicent Mari, president of the Council of Ibiza

President Armengol with Vicent Mari, president of the Council of Ibiza.

01-02-2021Arguiñe Escandón

Speaking in Ibiza on Monday, President Armengol said that it was "very difficult" to consider the possibility of there being tourism activity at Easter because of the current health situation.

"The first thing to do is sort out this situation," she told a press conference. The curve of the third wave needs to come down and de-escalation has to be done in a "safe" way. It will be slower than previously in order to prevent there being a fourth wave.

Armengol stressed that "we must be aware of the reality". The Balearics are still at "extreme risk", especially so in Ibiza.

Asked if the government feels there will be a blank tourism season, the president emphasised - "far from it".

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.