Rough seas in Mallorca

Rough seas in Cala Gamba on Monday.

01-02-2021@joanturrebassa

By 14.00 on Monday, the emergency services had responded to 47 incidents in Mallorca that were the consequence of high winds.

Storm Justine brought down trees and damaged buildings, almost half of the incidents having been in Palma. There were seven in Inca, the interior of the island having been placed on orange alert by Aemet until 9pm on Monday. Coastal areas were on yellow alert for wind and rough seas.

There were gusts over 100 kilometres per hour in parts of the Tramuntana - Alfabia (118.4 km/h) and Formentor (123.9 km/h) - and up to 100 km/h in Inca, Binissalem and Sa Pobla.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.