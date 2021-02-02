Andratx flats to be demolished.

02-02-2021

A Mallorca court has said that 12 luxury flats in Cala Llamp (Andratx) must be demolished because they were built without the proper documentation and licences.

The owners of the apartments have been fighting the ruling for the last seven years. The last court ruling effectively means that their battle is over.

However, the last ditch appeal has caused some problems for the Andratx council because they did have a contract with builders who were expected to carry out the demolition work.

As a result of the delay they will now have to renegotiate the contract so that the demolition can go ahead.

