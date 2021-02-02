sa Dragonera, Mallorca.

31-01-2021Humphrey Carter

Palma is partly sunny, partly cloudy today with a high of 20 degrees, moderate winds and a low of 12.

It’s 18 in Calvia with hazy sunshine, strong winds and a low of 9 degrees.

Five day forecast on the Balearic Islands

Felanitx is mostly cloudy with a top temperature of 20, very strong winds and an overnight low of 10 degrees.

It’s a lovely day in Santa Margalida with lots of sunshine, moderate winds and a high of 21 degrees dropping to 9 after dark.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Playa de Muro.

Soller is 17 and sunny with occasional clouds, a light breeze and a low of 8 degrees.

