It’s a foggy morning in Palma but the sun will come out later, bringing a high of 19 degrees and an overnight temperature of 9.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam on the Paseo Marítimo.

Calvia starts off overcast with a light southeasterly wind but there’s sunshine this afternoon and it’ll be 18 degrees with a low of 8.

Santanyi is 19 and misty this morning with a southerly breeze, hazy sunshine this afternoon and a low of 8 degrees.

Alcudia is 20 degrees with fog at both ends of the day, sunshine in the middle and a low of 8.

And it’s a pea super in Banyalbufar with thick fog all day long, a high of 19 and a low of 11 degrees.