During a visit to Cala Ratjada on Wednesday, President Armengol insisted that the government has not deviated from the vaccination plan set out by the national ministry of health. "The protocol follows technical criteria and not in any way political criteria. No one has been vaccinated because they are a senior official, only for technical reasons. No one has been vaccinated for being a politician, but for the work they do and for the direct care of the sick."

Armengol was responding to demands from Més that three high-ranking officials should resign because they have been vaccinated - the government's vaccine coordinator, Carlos Villafáfilla; the director-general for the elderly at the Council of Mallorca's social affairs institute, Sofia Alonso; and the deputy director for chronic illness, Angélica Miguelez.

The president said that discussions with government partners (Més) "are not done in this way (a public call for resignation)". Podemos have sought confirmation that the protocol has been observed. If not, the three officials should resign or be dismissed.

The spokesperson for Més at the Council of Mallorca, Guillem Balboa, had earlier said that the lack of ethics shown by certain people "casts doubt on the good work of many public servants" and that the public demands a better example to be set. Balboa added that there should be an internal investigation and a "purging" of political responsibilities if any irregularity with the protocol is confirmed.