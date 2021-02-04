Today is World Cancer Day and this year the Spanish Association Against Cancer or AECC in the Balearic Islands is focussing its campaign on equal conditions for cancer patients and the need for a national agreement to eliminate inequities.

“Unfortunately, cancer is equal for all but not all are equal in the face of cancer,” said the Association.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began there’s been a slowdown in diagnosing cancer, with on in 5 patients either diagnosed late or not at all and a decrease of 21% in new cancer diagnoses during the State of Emergency, according to a study by the Ministry of Health.

The 'Impact of the pandemic on people affected by cancer in Spain’ study also reveals that 34% of cancer patients suffered from anxiety or depression during confinement and 40% of patients are lonely.

On February 5, the AECC is holding conferences under the banner, ’Colloquia against Cancer’ to analyse the oncological situation in the Balearic Islands.