Mallorca awoke this morning to a thick fog with motorists being warned to be extra careful and vigilant.

The fog engulfed most of the island early this morning but the Palma Met Office is still forecasting spring-like temperatures for today of up to 25 degrees Centigrade.

These are the minimum temperatures so far this morning; 4.2 Escorca, Son Torrella 5.6 Lluc 6.2 Palma, Univ. 6.8 Artà 7.9 Calvià 8.1 Pollença 8.1 Son Servera 8.2 Andratx, Sant Elm 8.5 Muro 8.5 Colònia Sant Pere 8.7 Sineu 9.0 Binissalem 9.3 Port de Pollença 9.5 Santa Maria.





These are the maximum temperatures from Wednesday; 23.2 Escorca, Lluc 22.4 Son Servera 21.7 Palma, Universitat 21.2 Artà 20.8 Port de Pollença 20.6 Colònia Sant Pere 20.6 Far de Capdepera 20.3 Muro 20.1 Pollença 19.7 Sa Pobla 19.1 Manacor 19.0 Sineu 19.0 Calvià 18.6 Porreres 18.4 Banyalbufar