Taken from the top of Talaia Vella (355 metres high), at the Serra de la Punta in Pollensa by Elena Bellini.

04-02-2021Twitter: @TempsIB3

Mallorca awoke this morning to a thick fog with motorists being warned to be extra careful and vigilant.

Fog seen from a balcony in the Palma neighbourhood of Son Xigala early this morning

The fog engulfed most of the island early this morning but the Palma Met Office is still forecasting spring-like temperatures for today of up to 25 degrees Centigrade.

These are the minimum temperatures so far this morning; 4.2 Escorca, Son Torrella 5.6 Lluc 6.2 Palma, Univ. 6.8 Artà 7.9 Calvià 8.1 Pollença 8.1 Son Servera 8.2 Andratx, Sant Elm 8.5 Muro 8.5 Colònia Sant Pere 8.7 Sineu 9.0 Binissalem 9.3 Port de Pollença 9.5 Santa Maria.

Fog is seen in the distance

These are the maximum temperatures from Wednesday; 23.2 Escorca, Lluc 22.4 Son Servera 21.7 Palma, Universitat 21.2 Artà 20.8 Port de Pollença 20.6 Colònia Sant Pere 20.6 Far de Capdepera 20.3 Muro 20.1 Pollença 19.7 Sa Pobla 19.1 Manacor 19.0 Sineu 19.0 Calvià 18.6 Porreres 18.4 Banyalbufar

