High number of people in intensive care.

High number of people in intensive care.

19-11-2020FABIO FRUSTACI

The Balearic government said this morning that there would be no easing of restrictions despite the drop in the number of cases of Covid-19 especially in Mallorca. There are fears over the so-called "British strain" and the high number of cases in intensive care units.

The announcement will come as a blow for bar and restaurant owners who were hoping that they would be able to re-open sooner rather than later.

The Balearic government said that they were working with bars, restaurants and the large shopping centres so that they could re-open safely in the near future.

Balearic President Francina Armengol has come under fire for the strict measures which her government has introduced.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Chris Ogilvie-Taylor / Hace 34 minutes

It's right to plan a phased re-opening but wrong to delay this much longer. If people see that the government is slowly but surely trying to get the island back to a form of normality they will be more compliant and tolerant with on-going anti-virus measures over the longer term. But the current situation is killing retailers and the hospitality sector and some of what is being lost/closed/liquidated will never return. Baby steps.

+4-