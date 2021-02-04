The Balearic government said this morning that there would be no easing of restrictions despite the drop in the number of cases of Covid-19 especially in Mallorca. There are fears over the so-called "British strain" and the high number of cases in intensive care units.

The announcement will come as a blow for bar and restaurant owners who were hoping that they would be able to re-open sooner rather than later.

The Balearic government said that they were working with bars, restaurants and the large shopping centres so that they could re-open safely in the near future.

Balearic President Francina Armengol has come under fire for the strict measures which her government has introduced.