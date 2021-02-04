The first meeting to discuss the problems of huge numbers of people descending on the Serra de Tramuntana to see the snow, took place on Wednesday.

The Commission consists of Technicians from the General Directorate of Emergencies & Interior, the Department of Roads, the General Directorate of Traffic and Escorca Mayor Antoni Solivellas. They discussed the need for a coordinated response to prevent a repeat of what happened on the Serra road, between Lluc and Soller, when a huge influx of people went to Escorca to enjoy the snow.

"It's not just traffic jams, there are other problems, such as telephone lines collapsing, which means we can’t communicate in an emergency situation and emergency vehicles can’t access the area," says Mayor Solivellas.

The Ajuntament d’Escorca has asked the Administrations for more qualified staff, prevention measures, information and coordination between all the Authorities.

"The intention is to draw up a draft which will be submitted to all the bodies concerned for consensus,” said Emergències. “In order to be able to define this protocol, work has been initiated to consider the contributions of all the institutions involved.”