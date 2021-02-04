Free masks proposals.

Free masks.

04-02-2021STEPHANE MAHE

A political spat could mean the end of free Covid face masks for the people of Alcudia. A motion, requiring all party support, was presented at council level but the far left political group, Podemos, is refusing to give it their blessing because it has the support of the far-right Vox party.

Podemos said that Vox´s track record on Covid was outrageous and for this reason they couldn´t support the motion.

The council has so far agreed to disagree and the issue will be debatted at a later date.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.