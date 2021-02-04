A political spat could mean the end of free Covid face masks for the people of Alcudia. A motion, requiring all party support, was presented at council level but the far left political group, Podemos, is refusing to give it their blessing because it has the support of the far-right Vox party.

Podemos said that Vox´s track record on Covid was outrageous and for this reason they couldn´t support the motion.

The council has so far agreed to disagree and the issue will be debatted at a later date.