The protection order for the Torre des Verger near Banyalbufar is being extended to include the 13 hectares that surround it, according to the Consell de Mallorca.

It’s one of the oldest watchtowers on the Island and is also known as ‘Mirador de sen Ànimes’ or ‘Viewpoint of the Souls’.

It dates back to 1579 and was built to defend the coast and the town from pirate raids.

Torre des Verger was also the watchtower that received and transmitted warning signals to Pòpia Watchtower on Dragonera, Trinidad Watchtower in Valldemossa, Pedrissa Watchtower in Deya and the Pedrapicada Watchtower in Puerto Soller.

During the day the sentries would light grass in a wooden lantern to send smoke warnings if hostile ships were approaching and after dark they sent flashes of fire corresponding to the number of ships coming. Each tower had to alert the local Mayor, who relayed the news to Palma.

In 1875 the watchtower was bought by Archduke Luis Salvador, who later bought the surrounding land.

The Department of Culture and Heritage has initiated the necessary procedure to extend the protection order for Torre des Verger to include the surrounding 13 hectares, which will also be included in the declaration of Asset of Cultural Interest or BIC granted to the fortification.

From now on moving any stone within the 13 protected hectares must have prior approval from the insular commission of Historical Heritage and all Municipal licences for subdivision, building or demolition in the area have been suspended.

Anything that disturb the visualisation of the Torre des Verges or actions that distort the view are banned, including formal issues of geometry, volume and issues such as chromaticism or finishes.

The views from the watchtower are stunning and you can see for miles and miles. The Watchtower is being restored and should be open to the public again in summer.