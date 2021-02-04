Almond tree blossom in Binissalem.

01-02-2021MDB Archives

It’s a cloudy start again today in Palma but the sun will come out this afternoon and it’ll be 22 degrees with a light breeze and a low of 10.

Andratx is 20 and sunny with a light northeasterly wind and an overnight temperature of 11 degrees.

It’s a beautiful sunny day in Campos with a high of 22 degrees, but be prepared because the mercury will plunge to 8 after dark.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Portocolom.

It’s 25 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Pollensa with a moderate southerly wind and a low of 9.

Five day forecast on the Balearic Islands

Deya is 21 degrees and mostly sunny with a 30 kilometre southerly wind and an overnight temperature of 10.

