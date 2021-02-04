On Thursday, the Balearic health ministry reported 227 new positive cases of coronavirus, with a test rate of 4.91% from 4,623 tests. Of the 227 cases, 111 are in Mallorca, 96 in Ibiza, 18 in Minorca and two in Formentera.

On hospital wards in Mallorca there are 21 fewer Covid patients (218). There are also decreases in Ibiza, by three to 143, and in Minorca, down two to twelve. In intensive care, however, there is one more patient in Mallorca (108). There are no changes in Ibiza (25) or Minorca (seven).

Forty more patients who were in hospital have been discharged, while a further 659 people who were being monitored by primary care have recovered. In Mallorca, 4,024 people are now being monitored - a fall of 243 compared with Wednesday's report. The total number of active cases in the Balearics has come down a further 349 to 8,408.

Eight more deaths have been confirmed. The total since the start of the pandemic is now 619.