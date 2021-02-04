Toni Fuster, general secretary of the Partido Popular in the Balearics

Toni Fuster, general secretary of the Partido Popular in the Balearics.

04-02-2021ppbalears.es

The Partido Popular have sent a letter to the Balearic parliament's board in urging that the anti-corruption office investigates compliance with Covid vaccination protocols.

The PP note that this would have to be endorsed by the other parties represented on parliament's institutional affairs committee. The general secretary of the PP, Toni Fuster, says that "we are asking Francina Armengol's government for fewer lies and greater transparency".

The letter draws attention to reports of people occupying political positions who have been vaccinated and argues that these people may have "fraudulently benefited" from their positions and received the vaccine before risk groups. If so, this is "especially serious and requires clarification".

In Valencia, the PP mention, the government there has opened its own investigation in order to determine if there has been any possible fraud. The anti-fraud office in Catalonia has said that this type of "irregular vaccination" can be considered to be "a case of corruption and therefore susceptible to being investigated".

