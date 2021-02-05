Six neighbourhoods of Palma are amongst the top ten for coronavirus infections per inhabitant in Mallorca, according to the Ministry of Health.

The cumulative incidence rate in Mallorca is 263.05 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days.

The cumulative incidence rate for Palma as a whole is 303.08 and Son Gotleu, Rafal Nou, Camp Redò, Arquitecte Bennàssar, Polígon de Llevant and Coll d’en Rabassa have the highest number of coronavirus cases per inhabitant.

Six Palma neighbourhoods have dropped from extreme risk to high risk of infection, including Son Pisa, S'Escorxador, Playa de Palma, Santa Catalina, Valldargent and Son Cladera.

Soller

Serra Nord in Soller has the most positive cases per inhabitant and a cumulative interest rate of 574.02, which is more than double the rate for Mallorca.

Son Gotleu, which was the first area of the Balearic Islands to be put under lockdown by the Health Department, has the second highest number of infections per inhabitant, followed by Porto Cristo and Rafal Nou.

20 of the 45 basic health areas in Mallorca are still at extreme risk of coronavirus infection.

Mallorca

Mallorca is expected to emerge from extreme risk of contagion soon, but hospitals are under increasing pressure, particularly in the ICU where a record 140 coronavirus patients are currently being treated.