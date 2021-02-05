Playa de Palma: key area for tourism.

Playa de Palma.

05-02-2021

Hoteliers on the Playa de Palma are so frustrated at the delays in the vaccination programme, they have offered to buy the vaccine themselves so it can be offered to staff.

Despite the Balearic government promising to vaccinate the population by the the start of the summer, there are long delays and most believe that the government will miss their target.

So hoteliers have appealed to the Ministry of Health to allow them to go out on the open market and make their own purchases. Their counterparts in Mexico have taken similar action.

Local hoteliers are desperate to get the tourist industry into full swing.

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Nigel Stack / Hace 16 minutes

And how exactly will that open the borders?

+-1-