The Balearic health ministry's report for Friday indicates 162 new positive cases - 90 in Mallorca, 68 in Ibiza, two in Minorca and two in Formentera. The test rate is 3.58% based on 4,525 tests.

The situation in the hospitals ... Overall there are 38 fewer Covid patients on wards compared with Thursday's report. In Mallorca there is a decrease of 25 to 193 and in Ibiza a decrease of 14 to 129. In Minorca there is one more patient - thirteen in all.

There are seven fewer patients in intensive care in Mallorca (101) and one fewer in Ibiza (24). The number in Minorca, seven, is unchanged.

Forty-eight more patients have been discharged from hospital and a further 672 have recovered. The total number of active cases (hospitals and primary care) is now below 8,000. It is 7,836. On Thursday it was 8,408. Primary care is now attending to 3,803 people in Mallorca, 221 fewer than on Thursday.

The total number of deaths has risen to 624, the ministry having confirmed five more.