Mallorca continues to enjoy spring-like temperatures in February with new records being set. Pollensa registered a top temperature of 26.2 degrees on Friday.

The top temperatuires: 26.2 Pollensa 24.9 Muro 24.2 Sa Pobla 24.2 Colònia de Sant Pere 24.1 Calvià 23.9 Manacor 23.6 Porreres 23.5 Port de Pollensa 23.5 Binissalem 23.4 Banyalbufar 23.3 Artà 23.3 Sineu 23.2 Santa Maria.

But the hot weather is coming to an end with a drop in tempetures and unsettled weather being forecast.