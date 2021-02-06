The winners of the 3rd Edition of the Port Adriano Photography Contest have just been announced.

The concept this year was ‘Contact’ and 800 photographers submitted their snaps for the competition.

The three winning images are:

‘Autumm Lovers’ by Silvia Mus (@silviamusfotosub)

‘Eternal Caresses’ by Miquel Planells (@miquelplanells)

‘Hello Dad!’ by Philip Rogan (@philip_rogan).

Silvia Mus splits her time between Mallorca and Santiago de Compostela and her award-winning photo ‘Autumn Lovers’ captures the waters of a cenote in Tulum, Mexico, in 2018.

"The protagonists of the photo are friends I met when I lived in Mexico and that image inspires serenity in the perfect union of the love between them and towards nature,” she explains.

Philip Rogan, who lives in Mallorca, has been awarded for his photo ‘Hello Dad!’

“The protagonists are my cousin Ramona, and her daughter Eva who live in a small fishing village called Greystones near Dublin in Ireland,” he says. “The image is a photo that defines the right moment for me."

Miquel Planells featured his parents in his award-winning photo ‘Eternal Caresses’.

“I was inspired by the direct contact of the elderly, who are the most affected during this pandemic; I saw a contact of deep love.”

The prizes include 1,000 euros each for the three winners who will also receive a licence to install the Photopills App, and one course taught by the EDIB school and 20 finalist photos will be showcased in an exhibited in Port Adriano throughout 2021.